Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh split

Here is what Deepika Padukone has to say about her split with Ranveer Singh and we should mind our own business
Deepika Padukone finally opens up about rumours of split with Ranveer Singh in Meghan Markle's podcast. From the very beginning the Deepika and Ranvir were considered to be the most in love couples. But the roumours of their split made many raise their eyebrow.
There is a huge price that one has to pay for becoming a star. Along with the glitz and glamour, you end up having no private life. There are very few in the industry like Pankaj Tripathi and late Irrfan Khan who were successfully able to separate their personal and private life. I don’t completely blame the speculators, but sometimes stars need to be smart and stay away from public display of their private life.
Actor Deepika Padukone recently opened up about rumours of trouble in marriage with Ranveer Singh. Deepika recently appeared on Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s podcast where she said how all the divorce reports over the internet on her breaking up with Ranveer Singh was false. She told Meghan that her husband Ranveer will be happy to see her after a week as he was at a music festival. She said, “My husband was at a music festival for a week and he’s just come back. So, he’s gonna be happy to see my face.”
Ranveer and Deepika are known for showing public display of affection on social media. On September 30, 2022, Ranveer Singh had posted a couple of pictures, donning a Fuscia pink pantsuit along with matching sneakers. However, what caught our attention was his wife, Deepika Padukoneâ€˜s adorable comment on her husband’s pictures. She took to the post’s comments section and wrote, ‘Edible’, with a mouth-watering emoji.
Earlier, in a report Ranveer Singh had put an end to all the speculations of their divorce by saying that he holds immense respect for Deepika Padukone. The actor had added that they started dating in 2012, and the year 2022 marked 10 years of their togetherness.
Ranveer Singh too has indirectly rubbished rumours doing the rounds about his relationship with Deepika Padukone. He praised her for becoming the brand ambassador of an international jewellery brand. So no more speculation people. Please mind your own business!
