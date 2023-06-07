We all know that Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is hardly a star that she tries to portray herself to be. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says Meghan Markle as a low-grade reality star following reports of her attempts to hang out with A-list celebrities.

“I say she’s not even at the Kardashian’s level because the Kardashians love and protect their family and Meghan only talks to her husband,” Ms Schofield told Sky News host Danica De Giorgio. “She’s certainly not an A-lister.”

Meghan, a low-grade reality star, celebrities from LA prefer to stay away from her

Kinsey Schofield further mentioned to Sky News that Meghan apparently has a very powerful PR agency who places very strategic headlines that she is celebrating with Gwyneth Paltrow. Meghan Markle is definitely not A –list status. Celebrities in LA prefer to stay away from Harry and Meghan. The couple is believed to be extremely toxic and nobody wants to be attached to that. When coming to label her as a reality star, she is not even at the Kardashian’s level because Kardashians tag their family, whereas Meghan only tags her husband. She never talks to her family. She just uses people.

Meghan’s toxic relationship with her half sister

On the personal front too Meghan Markle is a control freak and an attention seeker. Meghan doesn’t have a good relation with any of her family members, other than her mother. According to the Daily Mail report, Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister has launched another blistering attack on the Duchess of Sussex by claiming that her marriage to Prince Harry will end in divorce unless they get ‘extensive counselling’. Samantha Markle suggested the Duke may already be ‘questioning’ the marriage and predicted it could ‘get nasty’ until he ‘starts dissenting or pulling back from her’. The 56-year-old American also called on the Sussexes to go on an ‘apology tour’ after the couple made accusations of racism within the Royal Family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle is ‘an absolute control freak’. Samantha, Meghan’s half sister has also claimed that she ‘did a lot of damage’ to their father Thomas Markle and called on her half-sister to make a public apology to him.

Speaking to TMZ about Meghan and Harry’s marriage, she said: ‘I see it ending in divorce unless they get extensive counselling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies to everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull in a china shop two-year spiel. ‘I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the Royals has been massive – especially now.’

She said of Harry: ‘Maybe he’s already questioning it, he has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. Come on, he’s not 12. ‘What man would be happy or comfortable like that? And the minute I believe he starts dissenting or pulling back from her, I think it can get nasty unless he has a really good lawyer or they have really good counsellors. ‘I don’t know what it’s gonna take.’

(With added inputs from agencies)

