Meghan Markle has been a Hollywood actress for long before getting married to Prince Harry. But despite Meghan Markle’s prior ties to Hollywood, her and Harry’s contacts in the industry are moving to Kate and William. According to the Mirror report, after being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, the pair are reportedly seeing their empire fall around them. An insider believes Prince William and Kate may be the reason. In fact, both Harry and Meghan are busy tracking down their Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them.

Going back to why Hollywood A-Listers and other celebs in UK are distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.

Meghan struggling to find a footage in Hollywood

Meghan signed with a top Hollywood talent agency back in April, but the Duchess of Sussex still hasn’t announced any of her upcoming plans. According to Mirror reports, a PR expert has suggested she “may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood” as three months is a “longer period of time than is typically expected” to secure deals.

Meghan and Prince Harry previously signed a $20million (£15million) deal with Spotify, but recently decided to part ways with the streaming service. The couple still have their lucrative Netflix partnership. In a big career move, Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) which has also represented major stars including Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.

PR expert Kieran Elsby has told The Mirror that Meghan will be “a major coup for the agency. It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency.

“However, it’s been three months since the news broke and we’ve heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood.”

Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their Hollywood friendship

According to the Mirror report, Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has revealed why she believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting the Hollywood cold shoulder and are no longer on the ‘top of many celebrities’ friendship lists. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly lost many of their famous friendships this year including with Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe, the Clooneys and more. Walden believes this distancing is due two things the Hollywood elite fear the most – indiscretion and failure – something she thinks a close public relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan could bring right now.