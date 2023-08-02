Why is Hollywood ostracising Harry-Meghan & favouring William-Kate | Explained
Here is how Harry and Meghan are losing out to William and Kate in Hollywood. Hollywood elites are ostracising them and prefer not to maintain a distance from them.
Meghan Markle has been a Hollywood actress for long before getting married to Prince Harry. But despite Meghan Markle’s prior ties to Hollywood, her and Harry’s contacts in the industry are moving to Kate and William. According to the Mirror report, after being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, the pair are reportedly seeing their empire fall around them. An insider believes Prince William and Kate may be the reason. In fact, both Harry and Meghan are busy tracking down their Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them.
Going back to why Hollywood A-Listers and other celebs in UK are distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”
Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.
Related Articles
Meghan struggling to find a footage in Hollywood
Meghan signed with a top Hollywood talent agency back in April, but the Duchess of Sussex still hasn’t announced any of her upcoming plans. According to Mirror reports, a PR expert has suggested she “may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood” as three months is a “longer period of time than is typically expected” to secure deals.
Meghan and Prince Harry previously signed a $20million (£15million) deal with Spotify, but recently decided to part ways with the streaming service. The couple still have their lucrative Netflix partnership. In a big career move, Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) which has also represented major stars including Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams.
PR expert Kieran Elsby has told The Mirror that Meghan will be “a major coup for the agency. It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency.
“However, it’s been three months since the news broke and we’ve heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood.”
Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their Hollywood friendship
According to the Mirror report, Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has revealed why she believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting the Hollywood cold shoulder and are no longer on the ‘top of many celebrities’ friendship lists. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly lost many of their famous friendships this year including with Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe, the Clooneys and more. Walden believes this distancing is due two things the Hollywood elite fear the most – indiscretion and failure – something she thinks a close public relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan could bring right now.
also read
Meghan unhappy: Harry extended an olive branch to Prince William & Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle unhappy with Prince Harry reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Meghan’s Hollywood dreams: Is Harry planning to move to Malibu, home of Leonardo DiCaprio
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly talking about moving back to her childhood hometown of Malibu. The Duchess is reportedly seeking to expand her profile as a content creator, philanthropist and producer with Emanuel’s help in Hollywood.
How Meghan captivated Harry for the first time by wearing Diana’s perfume
Did you know that Prince Harry was ‘overwhelmed’ by memories of his mother Diana during his first date with Meghan Markle. A look at where did they meet and the connection with Diana’s perfume.