Did you know that Harry has a look alike who earns more than him? Prince Harry lookalike who feared he’d lose work after Megxit says business is booming again – and he often makes ‘four-figures’ a day.

According to Dailymail report, Rhys Whittock, 39, from north Kent, says demand has been sent skyrocketing by the Duke of Sussex’s book launch and coronation appearance. The doppelganger – who signed to an agency in 2017 – had thought Harry’s 2020 bolt for the US with wife Meghan Markle would kill off his livelihood. But the royals’ continued public appearances mean Rhys is working harder than ever.

But I somehow feel that Megxit looks much better than Prince Harry, what say you? And most importantly he is rich and not a pauper like Harry. As first post had written earlier, how disappointed was money-obsessed Meghan to know that Harry is a pauper. Meghan relaised that Prince Harry has very little money soon after getting married to the royal family. Now after the eviction from their UK home.

I would rather put it that Harry is not rich at all. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle was ‘surprised and disappointed’ that Prince Harry ‘had very little money’. And now after Prince Harry has been evicted from his UK home it is very clear that now that Prince Harry is a pauper. The statement made by the royal author, Tom Bower now is true. The fact that Harry doesn’t have much money, Meghan realised that soon after marriage.

Royal author Tom Bower appeared on GB News earlier, where he spoke to the MailOnline’s Dan Wootton about the couple’s early relationship. Discussing the Duchess’ misconceptions about the Royal Family, the author – who wrote the 2022 book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors – described the former Suits actress as ‘money-obsessed’. The expert said: ‘Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money.

Rhys spent years being stopped in the street and told he looked like Harry before eventually signing with an agency. According to reports published in Dailymail, he said, ‘I knew I’d be fine as long as that’s the case – and arguably [Harry and Meghan are] more in the spotlight than ever before.’

Since then he has jetted all around the world for various roles such as TV adverts, private functions and most recently, GB news’ re-enactments of Harry’s court appearances. Rhys can now make upwards of £1,000 in a single DAY in the role.

Also being a lifelong fan of the royals himself, Rhys hopes to meet Harry one day – and considers his work ‘the best job in the world’. Rhys, with fiancée Maria Bogatyreva, 26, said: ‘I have always been a big fan of the royal family.

