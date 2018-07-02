Avengers 4: Did Infinity War cinematographer accidentally leak title of Marvel franchise's last installement?

The fourth Avengers movie will be a major inflection point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and expectedly, the buzz around the film has been nonstop ever since audiences stepped out of theatres having watched Infinity War.

There’s been a lot of speculation especially over the title of Avengers 4, with some on Reddit saying it starts with an F and ends with an H. The theory gained more weight as a photo reportedly showing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige making his CineEurope presentation with the title "Avengers: Fallen Heroes" in the background.

But thanks to the beady-eyed fans on the Internet, the title of the Russo Brothers' final installment of the Avengers franchise may have been leaked.

Omega Underground first noticed a curious update in the resume of cinematographer Trent Opaloch on his website. The Canadian cinematographer, who worked with the Russos on Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Infinity War, recently listed Avengers: End Game as one of his credits.

*AVENGERS 4 TITLE SPOILER* A Russo brother Cinematographer, Trent Opaloch, has listed ‘Avengers: End Game’ on his website, possibly giving away the title of #Avengers4 While this may be a place holder, it is the first concrete details of the title pic.twitter.com/5uUVYuk9mm — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) June 30, 2018

It went viral with thousands sharing screengrabs of his resume. When Opaloch tried to undo the damage by reverting the title back to Avengers 4, it only made it worse and confirmed what many presumed to be the official title.

Interestingly, in Infinity War, Doctor Strange uses the phrase "end game" in a conversation with Iron Man after giving Thanos the Time Stone.

Either way, whether it is Fallen Heroes or End Game, fans can't wait for the movie to release already.

Avengers 4 is slated to release on 3 May 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 12:54 PM