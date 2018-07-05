Scarlett Johansson receives flak from trans actors after her response to Twitter backlash for Rub & Tug

Scarlett Johansson was recently roped in to play the lead role of a transgender man in Rupert Sanders' next. Soon after the cast was announced on Tuesday, the makers as well as the actress received a lot of flak for casting non-trans actors for trans parts. Later, on Wednesday, Johansson responded to the incoming criticism from the transgender community.

When asked to comment upon the development, Johansson reportedly retracted saying, "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."

And then, what followed was a string of counter-responses from various members of the transgender community, including prominent trans actors like Transparent's Trace Lysette and Ian Harvie who took to Twitter and expressed their concerns.

Oh word?? So you can continue to play us but we can’t play y’all? Hollywood is so fucked... I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess. https://t.co/s8gBlBI1Sw — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 4, 2018

And not only do you play us and steal our narrative and our opportunity but you pat yourselves on the back with trophies and accolades for mimicking what we have lived... so twisted. I’m so done... — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 4, 2018

What does CIS WHITE FEMALE PRIVILEGE looks like?#ScarlettJohansson doesnt feel the need to answer for herself-she redirects her public to other industry people who got it wrong but “won awards”. Is she also enough of an ass to assume that she will win an award, is that what she.. pic.twitter.com/6iBwNoTTiS — Ian Harvie (@ianharvie) July 4, 2018

What irks them is that while cisgender actors play trans people on screen and get a hefty amount of money as fee along with a series of applauds for their performance, the transgender actors are not cast in cisgender roles. Also, casting a cisgender actor for trans parts does not bring in the experience and empathy a transgender actor would otherwise add to the performance.

FX's POSE actor Indya Moore also echoed the same concern.

Wen cis women play trans men you are reducing the existential experience of a trans man as playing dress up. cis people cannot tell trans stories- don't have the range. If they did, they would empathize with the reality of how problematic, dismissive and fetishizing this is. — IAM (@IndyaMoore) July 4, 2018

This is no different than able bodied people playing folk with disabilities and winning awards for it. How do you tell a story of a gender variant human without involving trans people? Our xp is far too large & complex to be limited within the confines of the cis imagination.#how — IAM (@IndyaMoore) July 4, 2018

ya'll fetishizing the trans experience by making this film. u can't create projects about the experience of trans people without using trans people because you are delegitimizing trans peoples respect as men and women. — IAM (@IndyaMoore) July 4, 2018

Jamie Clayton of Netflix's Sense8 revealed how difficult it is for trans actors to get cisgender parts in films and TV.

Actors who are trans never even get to audition FOR ANYTHING OTHER THAN ROLES OF TRANS CHARACTERS. THATS THE REAL ISSUE. WE CANT EVEN GET IN THE ROOM. Cast actors WHO ARE TRANS as NON TRANS CHARACTERS. I DARE YOU #RupertSanders @NewRegency #ScarlettJohansson https://t.co/RkrW8MeGcG — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) July 4, 2018

Rupert Sanders' previous film Ghost in the Shell (2017), starring Johansson as a Japanese manga character, had also received a lot of backlash for casting a Caucasian actor for the role. The film was accused of racism and whitewashing.

The upcoming film, titled Rub & Tug, is based on the life of Jean Marie Gill who ran a number of mafia-protected massage parlours in Pittsburgh during the 1970s and 1980s, which were fronts for prostitution by assuming the identity of a man, Dante 'Tex' Gill.

