Avengers: Infinity War deleted scenes to explore Thanos' backstory; footage may release in India in August

Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos, the supervillain in Avengers: Infinity War had spoken to Collider at the Las Vegas Comic Con about the possibility of an additional 30 minutes worth of additional footage to be reinstated in the home video edition of the film. The footage, which according to Starlin was dedicated to Thanos' backstory, was cut due to time constraints as the film's runtime was already 149 minutes.

However, new details have emerged that suggest otherwise. Twitter user Anton Volkov shared a certificate for the German home video release of Infinity War. The document states that there is 45 minutes worth of extra material, including a gag reel and five featurettes, but only six -and-a-half minutes worth of deleted scenes.

#Avengers #InfinityWar Blu-ray deets: 45 minutes of extras with 6 and a half minutes worth of deleted scenes. Had a go at translating the German titles: https://t.co/Ko0N69kQYW pic.twitter.com/7zfaZiwdqL — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 3, 2018

According to Volkov's translation of the document, the deleted scenes are 'Happy Has a Perspective', 'Hunt for the Mind Stone' and 'The Guardians Fine Their Groove'. Anthony Russo, the film's co-director, had told Entertainment Weekly about this scene, "It was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun, and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn’t quite pushing us where we needed to go."

Hindustan Times reported that all bonus material that has been included in the German version may not be included in the Indian release.

Avengers: Infinity War home video version is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video India, on 21 August.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 11:55 AM