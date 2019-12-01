Marriage Story, Inside Edge, Truth Be Told: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV in December

Each month, streaming services add a healthy dose of fresh content, providing viewers with a significant number of new and interesting things to watch. This December, we're again spoilt for choice with options — from family drama, investigative features and gangster epics.



Curious what else is going to the service next month? Check out everything that’s new on Netflix, AltBalaji and Amazon Prime below:

Netflix

Marriage Story - 6 December

With Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach has made a movie about love, love that is recognisable and relatable and charged in multiple directions at once: between two parents and the child they adore; and even between lovers who don't like one another anymore.

Billed as an “incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together", the film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, playing the couple Charlie and Nicole, in question, who are struggling to keep their marriage afloat.

6 Underground - 13 December

The trailer for Michael Bay's 6 Underground promises all the Michael Bay trademarks: car crashes, high-octane stunts, explosions, explosions, and more explosions. The plot for the film revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.

6 Underground features Ryan Reynolds, Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy and Lior Raz are also on board.

The Two Popes - 27 December

Described as the story of one of the “most dramatic transitions of power in the last 2,000 years,” The Two Popes follows the traditional Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) as he prepares to hand over the papacy to his successor, the reformist, progressive Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce). The film delves into the lives of the two most powerful men in the Church as they talk about morality, sin, guilt, fear, and what it means to be the Pope.

(Also read on Firstpost - Fernando Meirelles on directing Netflix's The Two Popes, and why his next film is a timely reminder of climate change)

Amazon Prime

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amazon Prime’s Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for a third season on 5 December. In the full-length trailer, we see Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) trying to navigate her life and relationships at home with her new tour. Also, she wears a lot of gorgeous hats along the way.

Inside Edge Season 2

Inside Edge follows the fictional Power-Play League in India and the fortunes of cricket team - the Mumbai Mavericks. The second season of Inside Edge trailer gives glimpses of each character's own story, rivalries, a doping scandal in the making and much more. The cast includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi and Aamir Bashir. It was previously reported that Chadha's character Zarina Malik will take center stage in the new season.

Apple TV+

Truth Be Told

The sparkling new streaming platform, Apple TV+, has been tempting us for the past year with trailers, teasers, and first looks, adding bounty of fresh content for us all to devour. Truth Be Told is upcoming legal drama starring Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul and Lizzy Caplan.

Spencer plays Poppy Parnell, a true-crime podcaster who is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars for allegedly murdering a family's patriarch.

(Also read on Firstpost - Apple TV Plus: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, The Elephant Queen — a guide to all that's streaming on new platform)

AltBalaji

Line of Descent - 4 December

Starring Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Prem Chopra, Neeraj Kabi, Ali Haji and Brendan Fraser, the film is set against the backdrop of Delhi, while the story revolves around an Indian mafia family at war with itself following the death of the patriarch.

Rangbaaz Phirse - 20 December

After the phenomenal success of the first season of its marquee gangster drama, Rangbaaz returns with the second Season, with Jimmy Shergill and Gul Panag in lead roles. The series highlights the story of a young guy who falls through the cracks because of politics and is robbed of his youth which subsequently ruins his life. This season will also see actors Zeeshan Ayyub and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 01, 2019 14:28:02 IST