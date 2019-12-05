Queen trailer: Ramya Krishnan brings to life Jayalalithaa's life story; MX Player series to release on 14 December

The trailer of Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan's web series on the life and work of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa has been released. Ramya Krishnan plays the titular role, perfectly enveloping the character and bringing out her story to the celluloid.

The trailer traces her journey from being forced to drop out of school to joining the South film industry at the age of 16. It gives a glimpse of her struggles, scuffles with her colleagues and finally entering the world of politics. At every stage of life, nothing bogs her down as she continues to prove her mettle from time to time.

Krishnan who shared the trailer on Twitter writes, "Be it her disciple, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me."

Check out the trailer here

Some characters compel you to take on the challenge and being Shakthi Seshadri was one of them. Be it her disciple, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me.....https://t.co/LwHFvMAzuj — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) December 5, 2019

The first look of Ramya Krishnan from her upcoming biopic web series Queen on J Jayalalithaa, actor and former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, was shared on Tuesday.

The still features Krishnan sporting a red bindi and a white sari with the ADMK tricolour border. She stands tall, and seems determined with a stern expression on her face.

Check out the poster here

According to Hindustan Times, the show will categorie Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager, and the phase in which she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

The first season of web series Queen will have 11 episodes, and is all set to premiere on MX Player. Written by Reshma Ghatala, the series will stream in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Hindi.

It was previously reported Menon plans to cover the life story of Jayalalithaa through 30 episodes. Based on the reception of the first season, the consecutive seasons will be planned. So far, many Tamil web series were criticised for the below par production values but Gautham clearly told his producers, reportedly, he will not compromise with the quality. Gautham also reportedly got several unknown stories on Jayalalithaa through her close friends and associates. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Meanwhile, director Vijay is already making a biopic on Jayalalithaa, titled Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Priyadhaarshini is also working on a feature film based on the life story Tamil Nadu politician with Nithya Menen, which is titled The Iron Lady.

Queen is slated to premiere on14 December.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2019 17:43:16 IST