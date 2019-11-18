You are here:

Inside Edge 2 trailer: It's politics vs cricket in new instalment of Amazon Prime Video series

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video's sports-centric drama series, Inside Edge 2, dropped on 18 November (Monday). "Mai cricket ko badalna chahta hu. Ek Commonwealth sport se global sport banana chahta hu (I want to change the face of cricket. From a Commonwealth sport, I want to take it to a global level)," Aamir Bashir's character can be overheard saying in the trailer.

The trailer gives glimpses of each character's own story, rivalries, a doping scandal in the making and much more. Inside Edge 2's cast includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sayani Gupta, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi and Aamir Bashir.

The first season ended with several cliffhangers: Does Vikrant Dhawan (Oberoi) survive the final blow? Will Arvind Vashist (Bedi) leave Mumbai Mavericks to join Manoharlal Handa’s (Manu Rishi) team? What happens to Prashant Kanaujia (Chaturvedi) after he fires the lethal gunshot? And the biggest question of them all — Who is Bhaisahab?

It was previously reported that Chadha's character Zarina Malik will take center stage in the new season. The actress will be seen sporting an edgy look, said to be inspired by Jessica Alba's onscreen avatar of Max Guevera, a genetically enhanced super-soldier, from the science-fiction TV show Dark Angel.

Here is the trailer

your favorite dirty league is all set to get dirtier because this game knows no boundaries 🏏 watch the game beyond the game in #InsideEdge2, starting december 6! #InsideEdge2Trailer, out now! 📽️: https://t.co/vfhACQoNbu pic.twitter.com/uWdLkR5rdP — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) November 18, 2019

Inside Edge had received an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama in 2018, making it Amazon's only representation in the list.

While creator Karan Anshuman directed Season 1, Inside Edge 2 is helmed by Aakash Bhatia. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment have executive produced the show, scheduled to air on 6 December.

Updated Date: Nov 18, 2019 15:50:06 IST