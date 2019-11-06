Apple TV Plus: The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, The Elephant Queen — a guide to all that's streaming on new platform

Apple TV Plus, that debuted on 1 November in India, is the newly launched video streaming service by Apple. The service costs just Rs 99 per month, and will also offer a free trial period of one week to the users. After this, you can choose to opt out of the service if you want to otherwise it will automatically renew your account.

How do I get Apple TV +?

Apple TV+ is available through the Apple TV app, which can be accessed on any of your Apple products, be it iPads, iPhones, or even iPods, as well smart TVs, Macs, or other streaming devices. However, do keep in mind that it is not available for Android smartphone users. The Apple TV Plus app is pre-installed in the Apple devices. If you want to use it on Fire TV stick, you need to download the app separately.



What to watch?



There is absolutely no dearth of fresh content on the internet. Though a big player like Apple dabbling in the streaming market may seem like it might rattle other competitors like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more for sure. The sparkling new streaming platform, Apple TV+, has been tempting us for the past year with trailers, teasers, and first looks, adding bounty of fresh content for us all to devour.



Hence, check out the originals that are currently available on the platform

See



Starring: Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard

Jason Momoa stars in this futuristic drama written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games films). Blindness is the central theme to the plot, as a million survivors of a calamity emerge without sight. Momoa stars as Baba Voss, a blind father to twins born with the mythic ability to see.

The Morning Show

Starring: Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, Resse Witherspoon

The Morning Show is an attempt to take the audience on a journey of "high-stakes drama", taking a look at the people behind morning TV and slides with a heavy take on journalism. The drama also tackles gender conflicts in front of and behind the cameras of a notable television studio.

Dickinson

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Matt Lauria

The show takes viewers back to 19th century. Steinfeld takes over the role of a literary rebel in Dickinson. The series is from The Affair writer/producer Alena Smith. This period-piece comedy is a coming-of-age story with a comedic take on Dickinson's world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer, who does not fit in to her own time owing to her imaginative point of view.

For All Mankind

Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Meghan Leathers, Krys Marshall

Created by Ronald D Moore (Outlander and Battlestar Galactica), the show revolves around NASA employees in an alternate version of the 1960s USA in which the Russians beat the Americans to landing the first man on the moon.

Ghostwriter

A reboot of the 1990s PBS show of the same name, Ghostwriter mixes mystery and history as four friends work to solve riddles surrounding fictional characters unleashed into reality by a spectral bibliophile.

Snoopy in Space

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts crew have a new home on Apple TV Plus. It is surely a nostalgia bucket for readers who loved the comic-strip, Peanuts. Apple has struck a deal with DHX Media to produce new Peanuts-related content. They plan to develop and produce original programs for Apple, including new series, specials, and shorts based on the beloved characters. DHX will produce original short-form STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) content that will be exclusive to Apple, including astronaut Snoopy.

The first of those shows is Snoppy in Space. As Snoopy works to fulfil his dream to become a NASA starman, the rest of Peanuts characters tag along for an adventure that is 'out of this world'.

The Elephant Queen

Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor

If nature documentaries are your thing, The Elephant Queen will convince you to sign up to Apple TV. Before streaming it to Apple TV, National Geographic alums Mark Deeble and Victoria Stone took their documentary to Sundance Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival among others. The Elephant Queen centers around a 50-year-old female elephant named Athena, and her herd, including two of her offspring, Mimi, “the newborn," and Wewe, “the toddler." It follows Athena and herd's journey to find a new home after they are forced to depart their watering hole.

Oparh's Book Club

Oprah Winfrey’s interviews with authors of her book club selections will be featured exclusively on Apple TV Plus service. She has announced the first book selection for the project: 'The Water Dancer' by Ta-Nehisi Coates. According to Variety, a new episode will be available every two months.

Other shows commissioned to stream on Apple TV Plus are Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon's anthology series Little America, Anthony Mackie and Samuel L Jackson's The Banker, Octavia Spencer's Truth be Told, Defending Jacob, starring Chris Evans in an episodic adaptation of the same name, among others.

