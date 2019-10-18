Marjaavaan song Thodi Jagah: Sidharth Malhotra gradually loses grip on reality as Tara Sutaria's memories haunt him

After the romantic 'Tum Hi Aana' and the 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' remake, the makers of Marjaavaan have unveiled yet-another song from the film — 'Thodi Jagah.' Sidharth Malhotra plays a battered hero mourning the loss of his beloved, and the only moments of happiness in his life are when he remembers his deceased lover, essayed by Tara Sutaria.

The song begins in the present, when Sidharth's character is having a scuffle with his other prison mates. As the brutish men beat him up, Sidharth is reminded of the gentle Tara, and how she was a proponent of non-violence. He is shown to be losing his grip on reality, getting visions Tara at every passing moment. Tara is shown wearing pristine white clothes, and her angelic aura is contrasted with Sidharth's unkempt look.

'Thodi Jagah' is sung by Arijit Singh, and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the song are written by Rashmi Virag.

Check out the song here

Some time ago, the makers of Marjavaan released the power-packed trailer of the film, in which lead actors, Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh, are seen unleashing their aggressive side.

The film marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after Ek Villain. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

Tara, who plays the female lead in Marjaavaan, made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2. The film, earlier slated for 7 November, swapped its release date with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, and will now hit the theatres on 15 November.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 14:04:29 IST