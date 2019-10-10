You are here:

Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's Bala swaps release date with Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Marjaavaan

FP Staff

Oct 10, 2019 12:01:29 IST

The makers of Bala and Marjaavaan have swapped the release dates of their films. According to the announcement made by Bhushan Kumar, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer will now hit cinemas on 15 November, while Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy will be out on 7 November.

Bhushan writes due to his "long standing relationship" with Dinesh Vijan, and his production house Maddock Films, he had taken the decision to postpone the release of Marjaavaan.

The trailer of Bala is slated to be unveiled on Thursday.

Here are the announcements.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is about a guy who is balding prematurely and his struggles with it. The teaser, which was unveiled in August, showed a vulnerable side of Ayushmann Khurrana's character, who seems to be insecure of his hair loss. Bala also stars Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film will mark Ayushmann and Yami's second collaboration after Vicky Donor. The duo will reunite after a gap of seven years.

Meanwhile, Marjaavaan sees Sidharth as Raghu, a no-nonsense, righteous man, who is madly in love with Tara's character. However, their love story stands at crossroads when they come across the sinister villain (Riteish Deshmukh), who is hell-bent on jeopardising Raghu's every move. The film had previously exchanged release dates with John Abraham's Pagalpantito ensure the Milap Zaveri has no competitors at the box office.

Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 12:01:29 IST

