Marjaavaan song Tum Hi Aana: A grief-stricken Sidharth Malhotra reminisces over fond memories with Tara Sutaria

The makers of 'Marjaavaan' have unveiled the first song from the film, titled 'Tum Hi Aana'. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, 'Tum Hi Aana,' sees Sidharth's Raghu reminisce over the time he met Tara's Zoya.

The song shuttles between the past and the present. It opens with a heartbroken Raghu serving his sentence in prison, remembering his beloved Zoya. The song charts how their love story ends with Raghu eventually murdering Zoya.

The song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and composed by Payal Dev. The lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

Sidharth and Tara shared clips from the song on Instagram.

Check their posts out

Chipping in about the newly-released song, director Milap Milan Zaveri tells Times of India, "'Tum Hi Aana' is a love song, which is all about emotions, passion, and heartbreak. It’s on the lines of 'Bekhayali' (Kabir Singh), and 'Galliyan' (Ek Villain). 'Tum Hi Aana' is the soul of Sidharth and Tara’s love story in the film. It describes the passion and intensity of their relationship."

He adds the song appears at a crucial juncture in the film, when the protagonist is tragedy-stricken. Describing 'Tum Hi Aana' as the heartbeat of Marjaavaan, he asserts it is "not just a song, but almost like a character in the film."

The song, he tells the publication, was suggested by co-producer Bhushan Kumar during one of the script narration sessions. He further says there are nearly five versions of Tum Hi Aana in the film, which have been used at different sequences in the movie.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment). Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, the film will hit screens on 8 November.

Listen to the entire song here

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 11:55:51 IST