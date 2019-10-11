Marjaavaan song Ek Toh Kum Zindagani: Nora Fatehi dances to Tanishk Bagchi's remix of Rekha's iconic number

After the soulful 'Tum Hi Aana,' a new song from Marjaavaan has debuted. Titled 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani', the dance number stars Nora Fatehi, and is a remixed version of the popular track from Feroz Khan's film Janbaaz.

The original song featured veteran actor Rekha perform on the track. Thus, the makers released the rehashed version on the actress' 65th birthday on 10 October as a tribute to her.

Check out the song here

In the revamped version, Nora enters a club with her friends with an aim to celebrate her bachelorette party. Apart from Nora, the video of the track also includes some glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra in the club with his friends, trying to ignore the dancer.

The original number was sung by Sapna Mukherjee, while the music was composed by Kalyan-Anand. The reprised version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and Neha Kakkar, who have crooned the song, while AM Toraja and Tanishk have written the lyrics. This song is choreographed by Adil Sheikh.

Nora has earlier delivered several hit songs, including 'Dilbar' and 'Kamariya'.

Some time ago, the makers of Marjavaan released the power-packed trailer of the film in which lead actors Sidharth and Riteish Deshmukh are seen unleash their aggressive side.

The film marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after Ek Villain. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment.

The flick also stars actress Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2. The film, earlier slated for 7 November, swapped its release date with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, and will now hit the theatres on 15 November.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

