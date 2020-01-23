Manushi Chhillar shares a glimpse of her character Sanyogita from Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who will soon make her debut in the forthcoming historical drama Prithviraj, has shared a glimpse of her character from the movie. Starring Akshay Kumar, in the titular role, Prithviraj is based on the life and heroism of the fearless Rajput warrior and king, Prithviraj Chauhan.

Manushi took to Instagram to share a sneak-peek of her character as Sanyogita in the movie. While the first look is only a silhouette of her character in the film, it sure looks intriguing.

Check out the look here



View this post on Instagram Sanyogita #Prithviraj A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jan 23, 2020 at 12:53am PST

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is produced by YRF Films.

Dwivedi said that Manushi had auditioned "for the role a couple of times". He said, "We were looking to find someone who could match the magnetic persona of Sanyogita and we found that in Manushi. We wanted to be dead sure with this casting and she nailed it each time. She has been rehearsing six days a week since then and is being thoroughly groomed for the last nine months by Yash Raj Films (YRF)," reports News18.

Manushi finds it a "huge responsibility" to play princess Sanyogita. "She was a powerful personality and she stood up for what is right and took the most important decisions of her life by herself. Her life is an extremely important chapter in Indian history and I will try my best to play her as accurately as possible," she says to Indo-Asian News Service.

Meanwhile, Akshay who was last seen in urban comedy Good Newwz, is prepping for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. Akshay is also a part of Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Raghava Lawrence's super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.

On his 52nd birthday, Akshay had shared a brief teaser of Prithviraj and revealed that it is scheduled to hit cinemas on Diwali 2020.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

