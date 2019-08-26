Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani's horror comedy to release on 22 May, 2020

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb will now release on 22 May, 2020 (Eid 2020) instead of 5 June, as earlier announced. Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence is helming this Hindi remake of his super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana. The film went on floors on 27 April and Akshay soon unveiled the first look, which featured his closeup shot as he lines his eyes with kohl.

Salman Khan's film with Alia Bhatt titled Inshallah, was also scheduled to hit cinemas on Eid 2020. However, the actor and the producers Bhansali Productions announced on 26 August that the project has been indefinitely postponed. Salman tweeted that he may be out with another film on the same date.

A source close to the film had earlier said, "While Akshay plays the protagonist who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender, Kiara will portray the superstar's girlfriend in the movie. Although the female lead did not have a significant role in the original version, Kiara will enjoy a substantial part in the adaptation."

The original Kanchana is a horror comedy featuring Lawrence, Sarath Kumar and Raai Laxmi in lead roles. The film revolved around a couple of vengeful ghosts who haunt an innocent man to get justice for their murders.

Raghava had briefly exited the project in May, following creative differences. In a statement posted on Twitter, Lawrence said that there are multiple reasons behind his decision to exit Kanchana 3's Hindi remake. However, he stated that the first poster was released without his knowledge of the same. He later received the news from a third party source. However, he was back onboard in June.

Kiara had spoken about Lawrence's return to the film with Mid-Day: "He is the best person to helm the film because we have already shot a small schedule with him. He is amazing, and is a wonderful human being. He has acted in and directed the original Tamil version, so this is his baby. No one would understand the film better than him."

Laxmmi Bomb is produced by Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios, in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

