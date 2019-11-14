Good Newwz first look: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani's quirky posters released

Akshay Kumar has released the first look posters of his upcoming rom-com Good Newwz.

Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the quirky poster features a confused Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh squeezed between pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani's baby bumps.

Good Newwz will deal with the subject of surrogacy. It was earlier reported the film will be a funny family drama, in which Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara play married couples trying for a baby.

After having worked in films like Ajnabee, Bewafaa, Kambakkht Ishq, and Tashan, Kumar and Khan will reunite on screen after almost a decade.

Earlier this year, Kumar opened about his experience of reuniting with Kareena on the big screen, and working with Diljit for the first time. “Working with Bebo (Kareena) is always fun, but Diljit and I get along like a house on fire, if I were to say so myself. Our Punjabi connect is amazing, and I think it will show brilliantly on screen," as quoted by NDTV.

Good Newwz is jointly backed by Karan Johar's home banner Dharma Productions and Akshay's production house Cape of Good Films. Initially supposed to release in July this year, the film was moved to 6 September. However, the film is now scheduled to release during the Christmas season on 27 December.

