Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi script tweaked due to Sonu Sood's new look in Rohit Shetty's Simmba
Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood says the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have tweaked the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film Simmba.
Sonu will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor sports a clean shaven look in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.
According to a source, Sonu has to shoot few scenes of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The makers of the film have come out with a way to adjust his new look in the narrative.
"I have to sport a beard for Simmba and also simultaneously shoot for the patch work left for Manikarnika...," Sonu said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.
"To avoid any continuity problem, the makers of Manikarnika... decided to tweak the script," he added.
Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu will be seen as a warrior in the film, backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.
"Since Sonu plays a warrior in the movie, his character would return after couple of years with beard to avoid continuity problem," the source said.
Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, also starring Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release on 25 January, 2019.
Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 09:59 AM