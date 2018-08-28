Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi script tweaked due to Sonu Sood's new look in Rohit Shetty's Simmba

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood says the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have tweaked the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film Simmba.

Sonu will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor sports a clean shaven look in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

According to a source, Sonu has to shoot few scenes of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The makers of the film have come out with a way to adjust his new look in the narrative.

"I have to sport a beard for Simmba and also simultaneously shoot for the patch work left for Manikarnika...," Sonu said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

"To avoid any continuity problem, the makers of Manikarnika... decided to tweak the script," he added.

Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu will be seen as a warrior in the film, backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.

"Since Sonu plays a warrior in the movie, his character would return after couple of years with beard to avoid continuity problem," the source said.

Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, also starring Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release on 25 January, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 09:59 AM