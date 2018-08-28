You are here:

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi script tweaked due to Sonu Sood's new look in Rohit Shetty's Simmba

Indo-Asian News Service

Aug,28 2018 09:59:27 IST

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood says the makers of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi have tweaked the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film Simmba.

Manikarnika poster (left) and Sonu Sood's look in the film (right). Image from Facebook

Sonu will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty's Simmba, and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor sports a clean shaven look in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

According to a source, Sonu has to shoot few scenes of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The makers of the film have come out with a way to adjust his new look in the narrative.

"I have to sport a beard for Simmba and also simultaneously shoot for the patch work left for Manikarnika...," Sonu said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

"To avoid any continuity problem, the makers of Manikarnika... decided to tweak the script," he added.

Directed by Krish, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu will be seen as a warrior in the film, backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.

"Since Sonu plays a warrior in the movie, his character would return after couple of years with beard to avoid continuity problem," the source said.

Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi, also starring Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release on 25 January, 2019.

