You are here:

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's teaser to release on Independence Day

FP Staff

Jul,20 2018 12:00:24 IST

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been a much-awaited watch for most audiences. The period drama will see the Queen actress don the Queen of Jhansi avatar. The narrative will essentially focus on Lakshmi Bai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land.

DNA reported, that on 18 July, Team Kangana Ranaut's Instagram page shared a video which announced the release date of the teaser of the film. The teaser is supposed to launch on 15 August. Independence Day seems a fitting date for a film which primarily deals with the theme of struggle to gain freedom.

The video, shot by photo journalist Viral Bhayani, shows Kangana asking producer Kamal Jain to make the announcement of release of the teaser. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios. Television actress Ankita Lokhande makes her debut on the silver screen as Jhalkari Bai in the film.

Apart from Kangana, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi. Initially slated for a 29 November release, the film has now been postponed due to some patchwork left on the film.

Kangana will next be seen in the psychological thriller, Mental Hai Kya, along with Rajkummar Rao. This would be their second collaboration post Queen. 

(Also Read: Manikarnika makers say 'the film doesn't distort history' in response to Sarva Hrahman Mahasabha's claims)

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 12:00 PM

tags: #Ankita Lokhande #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Kangana Ranaut #Manikarnika #Rani Laxmibai #Sonu Sood #Suresh Oberoi

also see

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika may clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on Republic Day 2019

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika may clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 on Republic Day 2019

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao wrap up shoot for upcoming quirky comedy Mental Hai Kya in London

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao wrap up shoot for upcoming quirky comedy Mental Hai Kya in London

Ajay Devgn, Kajol to reunite on screen after nine years for upcoming biopic on Tanaji Malusare

Ajay Devgn, Kajol to reunite on screen after nine years for upcoming biopic on Tanaji Malusare