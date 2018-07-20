Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi's teaser to release on Independence Day

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been a much-awaited watch for most audiences. The period drama will see the Queen actress don the Queen of Jhansi avatar. The narrative will essentially focus on Lakshmi Bai's fight against British colonisers for the rightful independence of her country and land.

DNA reported, that on 18 July, Team Kangana Ranaut's Instagram page shared a video which announced the release date of the teaser of the film. The teaser is supposed to launch on 15 August. Independence Day seems a fitting date for a film which primarily deals with the theme of struggle to gain freedom.

The video, shot by photo journalist Viral Bhayani, shows Kangana asking producer Kamal Jain to make the announcement of release of the teaser. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios. Television actress Ankita Lokhande makes her debut on the silver screen as Jhalkari Bai in the film.

Apart from Kangana, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi. Initially slated for a 29 November release, the film has now been postponed due to some patchwork left on the film.

Kangana will next be seen in the psychological thriller, Mental Hai Kya, along with Rajkummar Rao. This would be their second collaboration post Queen.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 12:00 PM