Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi producer denies clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 is 'deliberate'

With the announcement of the new release date of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as 25 January, conspiracy theories had been set off, owing to Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan's public spat, that the clash with Super 30 was intentional.

Ranaut, who will essay the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, had earlier said that the film might not release in August. The film was initially slotted for 27 April before being moved to August last week, reported Hindustan Times.

Mark the date: #Manikarnika -The Queen Of Jhansi to release on 25 Jan 2019 [Republic Day]... Stars Kangna Ranaut... Directed by Krish... Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain.

Super 30, a film based on the life of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, was also slated to release on the same date.

Kamal Jain, the producer of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, however declined that the box-office clash was deliberate. He said Manikarnika deserved to release either on Independence Day or Republic Day. Since they missed the August date, they settled for Republic Day.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan told The Telegraph, “Looking at what we saw a few months back, it appears to be a clash of egos. But considering the stakes involved, they are dependant on a big weekend, which coincides with a national holiday. Super 30 is an inspiring tale for parents and students and Manikarnika comes with patriotism. At the end of the day, it’s only content which will do the talking.”

Jul 25, 2018