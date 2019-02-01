Manikarnika row: Producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana Ranaut, says Krish is claiming credit 'he doesn't deserve'

Producer Kamal Jain has voiced his support for Kangana Ranaut in the ongoing battle between the actress and director Krish over directorial credits of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Jain has asserted that it was the collective decision of the studio and the producer to give credits the way they were mentioned. He also condemned Krish for claiming credit, adding that he "does not deserve it".

"It’s very sad how Krish is trying to claim credit for what he doesn’t deserve; it was the studio’s collective decision — and mine — to give credits the way they are. To attack Kangana, who stood by the film from beginning to end, is very sad..For Krish, rather than making it a media trial specifically after the critical acclaim and box office success is a clear attempt to harm our film, why doesn’t he go the legal way if he is speaking the truth and prove his claims [sic]?" Kamal told Pinkvilla in an interview.

He additionally stated that Kangana could not have taken decisions about the film without the team's nod.

Kamal further stated that Krish was kept in the loop regarding every change that the film was undergoing. He added that the move to question his treatment as a director, after the film's commercial success, is because he intends to harm Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Krish had questioned the rationale behind Kangana Ranaut getting directorial credit, claiming that the actress only shot 20 percent of the first half of the film, and few sequences in the climax. Kangana, on the other hand had insisted that after Krish left the project, she had reshot over 70 percent of the scenes in post-production.

