Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut criticised by Apurva Asrani, Pooja Bhatt, Bejoy Nambiar for stealing Krish's credit

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been in the eye of the storm for quite some time now. After director Krish broke his silence about what transpired during the making of the film, several other Bollywood personalities reacted to the interview, calling out the ill-treatment that Krish received for the film.

Writer Apurva Asrani, in a series of tweets, alleged that an "insecure" Kangana Ranaut "played the victim" to "hijack" 2017 film Simran as well. He also accused director Hansal Mehta for not standing up for him during the controversy surrounding Simran. The duo had a fallout after Kangana claimed that she had co-written the script of Simran and said that he felt "betrayed" by the actress.

You can...

Hijack the passion project of a senior director

Hire another director, but fire him after he's completed the film..

Claim credit as the films director..

Even have the trade & press support your evil shenanigans.. ..but still make a flop film!#InstantKarmasGonnaGetYou — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 26, 2019

Director #Krish exposes how #KanganRanaut hijacked #Manikarnika. This is exactly what she did on Simran too. Waited for me to complete the cut (minus patchwork), told me how much she loved it, then had me thrown out by coluding wth producer-before she went onto screw up the film. https://t.co/iiKOLux5jw — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

Whats going to hurt more brother Krish is that she will run a vicious smear campaign to destroy your credibility. And worse, a large section of the media, esp the pseudo feminists, will ignore your story like they did when Ketan Mehta & then I claimed she hijacked our films. Sad. https://t.co/QukNkY0odY — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) January 28, 2019

Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of Krish, saying that as the "first rule of filmmaking" it is imperative that credit is given where it is due.

This is so wrong... on every level... this is not the industry I was born to and not the industry I wish to inherit. Eventually it is credit we work for... money comes & money goes... the first rule of filmmaking is to acknowledge people’s contribution. 🙏 https://t.co/DhpYCTLTUs — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 28, 2019

Bejoy Nambiar was in agreement with Pooja Bhatt, who added that it is heartbreaking to watch Krish's interview.

This is just heartbreaking to watch ! No one should have to go through something like this. After #Simran & @Apurvasrani ‘s episode this is the 2nd time someone is calling her out. EARN your credit & GIVE credit where it’s due #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/nkbEynvBXK — Bejoy Nambiar (@nambiarbejoy) January 28, 2019

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Krish claimed that Kangana only shot 20-25 percent of the first half of Manikarnika, and added a few shots in the climax. He also said that the actress chopped off scenes of other actors in the film, and refuted Kangana's claims of Sonu Sood leaving the project because he "refused to work under a woman director"

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 10:34:12 IST