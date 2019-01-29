You are here:

Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut criticised by Apurva Asrani, Pooja Bhatt, Bejoy Nambiar for stealing Krish's credit

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2019 10:34:12 IST

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi has been in the eye of the storm for quite some time now. After director Krish broke his silence about what transpired during the making of the film, several other Bollywood personalities reacted to the interview, calling out the ill-treatment that Krish received for the film.

(left-right) Apurva Asrani, Kangana Ranaut and Krish. Twitter

Writer Apurva Asrani, in a series of tweets, alleged that an "insecure" Kangana Ranaut "played the victim" to "hijack" 2017 film Simran as well. He also accused director Hansal Mehta for not standing up for him during the controversy surrounding Simran. The duo had a fallout after Kangana claimed that she had co-written the script of Simran and said that he felt "betrayed" by the actress.

Pooja Bhatt also came out in support of Krish, saying that as the "first rule of filmmaking" it is imperative that credit is given where it is due.

Bejoy Nambiar was in agreement with Pooja Bhatt, who added that it is heartbreaking to watch Krish's interview.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Krish claimed that Kangana only shot 20-25 percent of the first half of Manikarnika, and added a few shots in the climax. He also said that the actress chopped off scenes of other actors in the film, and refuted Kangana's claims of Sonu Sood leaving the project because he "refused to work under a woman director"

