Manikarnika: Director Krish and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli engage in Twitter battle over directorial credits

The storm surrounding Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to die down. After Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli posted screenshots of Kangana's conversations with Krish, claiming that the actress had 'fought' to give Krish directorial credits, Krish responded in a series of tweets.

Krish said that he had to defend his filmmaking abilities because of the lies of Kangana Ranaut. He alleged that Kangana had pre-prepared the conversations as she had foreseen the spat.

I never thought I've to defend my ability of film making based on the manipulations and lies of one person. @Rangoli_A these messages were ur sister's words about me ehen I've questioned her about the credit and the damage she is doing to the movie. — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

I'm confidently saying that everything Kangana has written on those whats app messages when I've questioned her, are complete lies and pre prepared, as she has foreseen that this day will come. — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

He also posted screenshots from his conversations with crew members on the film, who have iterated that the director shot more than half of Manikarnika.

The person who saw both d versions mentioned that Ive done 85% n now the techinican who worked on ground told this. pic.twitter.com/vkM6mOiHSM — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

This is from the editor who edited n later replaced.. the question is not about who shot how much., but its about proceess which everything has been done with ulterior motive n with a poor taste. Pls realise ur lies r making things worse pic.twitter.com/QeA5aCDWtS — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

These r the future film makers I came out n spoke for, so that they wont face these humiliations.. pic.twitter.com/YV4YoAmrYm — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) January 30, 2019

He also questioned the motive behind the change in name in the title-card from Krish to Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. In response, Rangoli lashed out at Krish and said that the film was shot not by Krish's team but Kangana's camera crew.

And when u left the film midway that also she foresaw ? How convenient 🙃 thats why whole team is with her expect for ones who were kicked out and had no worth to be in longer parts, @anky1912 is the shining star why is she not complaining only losers complaining @DirKrish https://t.co/QsqMwhUKnI — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Your team never worked with Kangana she had her own camera and AD team, which is credited separately in the film also...like we said you had completed the film from which only 30 percent is used ( which is not shot by you solo but shot by Nick) ..so they all can go bla bla ..🙏🏻 https://t.co/khuwyfTTbH — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Why did you lie you were never called when Kangana clearly called you to show the film? yes it is your film also and that is why you have co director credit ...Also for your screen name or real name you should speak to the producer stop harassing us!! Plsss @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Please go to the producer @KamalJain_TheKJ @ZeeStudios_ they r the right people to answer your questions!! You think as if it’s Kangana’s own studio and she can do whatever she wants 🙄 @DirKrish https://t.co/OOQQSj8zqk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Rangoli had earlier also claimed that Kangana invited the director to watch the final cut of the film, but Krish did not turn up.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 13:47:28 IST