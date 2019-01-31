You are here:

Manikarnika: Director Krish and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli engage in Twitter battle over directorial credits

FP Staff

Jan 31, 2019 13:47:28 IST

The storm surrounding Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi refuses to die down. After Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli posted screenshots of Kangana's conversations with Krish, claiming that the actress had 'fought' to give Krish directorial credits, Krish responded in a series of tweets.

Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika (left), Krish. Images from Twitter

Krish said that he had to defend his filmmaking abilities because of the lies of Kangana Ranaut. He alleged that Kangana had pre-prepared the conversations as she had foreseen the spat.

He also posted screenshots from his conversations with crew members on the film, who have iterated that the director shot more than half of Manikarnika.

 

He also questioned the motive behind the change in name in the title-card from Krish to Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. In response, Rangoli lashed out at Krish and said that the film was shot not by Krish's team but Kangana's camera crew.

Rangoli had earlier also claimed that Kangana invited the director to watch the final cut of the film, but Krish did not turn up.

