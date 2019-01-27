Manikarnika co-director Krish on Kangana Ranaut: Don't know how she sleeps at night by taking credit

Telugu director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, also known as Krish, has finally opened up about the making of historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which released on 25 January. He was initially the only director on-board till Kangana Ranaut took over the reins and re-shot major portions of the feature.

In an interview with Spotboye, he revealed how the film had drastically changed when Kangana assumed creative control over it and also spoke about Sonu Sood's exit.

He said that Kangana had worked on 20 to 25 percent of the first half and 10 to 15 percent of the latter half. She had even re-shot some scenes which he had done differently. He added that the screen time given to supporting characters in the film like Atul Kulkarni's Tatya Tope, Prajakta Mali's Kashibai was also cut short.

Krish shared that he had completed the edit in June, 2018, as Manikarnika's original release date was 15 August. After watching the edit, Kangana had suggested some changes and said that producer Kamal Jain was not satisfied with the film either. Krish said that he agreed to the changes, but there was a clash of opinions when the actress insisted on killing Sonu Sood's character Sadashiv Rao, which he described as "a beautiful arc in the story ", at the interval point.

Krish refuted Kangana's claims that Sonu had walked out of the film because he "refused to work with a woman director" and said that no actor would have agreed if their run time was reduced from 100 minutes to 60 minutes.

He was later informed that re-recordings of the portions he had shot were in progress, while he was working on the NTR biopic. The editor he had worked with him was replaced. Krish said that Kangana did not take these steps because she was insecure but "wanted everything to herself."

He said that Kangana was of the opinion that his version of Manikarnika looked like a "Bhojpuri film."

Krish also said, "I don't think how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction when she does not deserve it." (sic)

Updated Date: Jan 27, 2019 12:43:10 IST