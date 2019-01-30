Manikarnika row: Kangana Ranaut's sister claims actress 'fought' to get Krish directorial credit

Following director Krish's interview, where he opened up about the controversies surrounding the directorial credit of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli posted screenshots of Kangana's conversation with scriptwriter Vijendra Prasad, claiming Kangana fought with the makers to give Krish directorial credits.

This is for all my friends to see here’s Kangana’s messages to Vijendra Prasad on October 4th, not only she fought for his credit even begged him to be a part of the team.... ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/kop1LXId3q — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Rangoli also alleged that while Krish was called to watch the final cut, but he never made it. Rangoli also posted a screenshot from Kangana's conversation with Krish. She also accused Krish of not letting his DoP work with the team and not letting assistant directors who had worked with him on the film, be a part of the reshoot that was helmed by Kangana.

He did everything to ruin the film, took film’s DOP away, didn’t let any of AD’s from previous team to work with her, he didn’t support anyone in the team and now he is saying Manikarnika is his baby.... @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

What a opportunist.... this industry makes me laugh.... greatness of Kangana is she went against everyone and fought for his credit.... Krish look at you and look at Kangana... that is why she is where you can never be...@DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

....he never took anybody’s calls, coz Kangana gave him co director credit she wantd him to see the final cut, he never came to see the cut... bt now in a very calculative move he appears when the film declared a hit &highly critically acclaimed 👏👏wat an opportunist @DirKrish — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Here is the proof kangana clearly asked u to come & see the film on 6th December, would u please explain this .... ?? ⁦@DirKrish⁩ pic.twitter.com/bxRCQkBidn — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Mishti Chakrobarty expressed her disappointment over her character's treatment in the Kangana Raut-starrer. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mishti, who played Kashibai in the period drama, said that Kamal Jain had convinced her to take up the role as it would get her more opportunities. She also admitted to have taken up the role to work with Krish.

Expressing her disappointment, she said that the final product was not what she was expecting. “To glorify yourself, you don’t need to put others down. If you are great, you will stand out in the crowd. If you don’t have the confidence, you will want it all for yourself,” she told the publication. She further said a number of scenes that she shot, which included fighting, horse-riding as well as a few emotional sequences, had been razed off from the final film.

Mishti also spoke to CineBlitz where she said that while Kangana has done absolute justice to her own character, Mishti's character has been reduced to a caricature. "I am happy if I were to see it from a bigger perspective, but on a selfish perspective, as an artiste I think my character has turned into a caricature.” she said.

Krish, in his interaction with Bollywood Hungama, had stated that Kangana had shot only 20-25 percent of the first half of Manikarnika, and a few scenes of the climax. Mishti bolstered Krish's claim and said that Kangana modified the movie in the edit.

Shankar Mahadevan and Prasoon Joshi, on the other hand, defended Kangana and said that it was because of Kangana that Manikarnika saw the light of day. Bombay Times quotes the music composer as saying, "Had Kangana not taken over and completed the film, it wouldn’t have made it to the theatres. She took the onus, stepped forward, took responsibility of every department and completed the film." Shankar also said that Krish should not be having a problem as he is being credited as the co-director. Prasoon Joshi, who is film’s dialogue writer and lyricist, also tweeted on Monday that Ranaut had “elevated the film to another level” and praised her work as an actor as well as director.

Kangana hasn’t only given an outstanding performance she’s also elevated thefilm toanother level thru her Direction n commitment.Let not any controversy take that away from her. It’s been a tough journey n am all fr celebrating everyone’s contribution. Here’s 2team #Manikarnika — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) January 28, 2019

Earlier, Apurva Asrani, Pooja Bhatt and Bejoy Nambiar came out is support of Krish, calling out Kangana for stealing Krish's credit.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 14:44:32 IST