Mammootty, Andrea Jeremiah starrer Peranbu might become first Tamil film to score a China release

Director Ram's Peranbu, which marks Malayalam star Mammootty's return to Kollywood 14 years after Vishwa Thulasi, had a grand audio launch in Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai with a flurry of celebrities gracing the occasion.

Peranbu had its world premiere in January this year at the 47th International Film Festival of Rotterdam. It was the only Indian film to be in the top 20 amongst the 187 international films that competed for the Audience Award category.

In June, the Asian premiere of Peranbu was held at China’s Shanghai International Film Festival. It was the only South Indian film to get selected for the festival, which screened six films from India this year. The audiences in Shanghai Film Festival lauded the film and gave a standing ovation during the 'Meet The Audience' program. Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which finished its theatrical run in the Middle Kingdom a few days back, was also one of the movies selected for SIFF this year.

Speaking at the film's audio launch, director Ram said, "We're in talks with distributors in China to release the movie. If everything works out well, Peranbu may become the first Tamil film to score a release in China." It would also become the third south Indian film after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion to land a mainland release if it secures a deal with distributors there.

Starring Megastar Mammootty in the lead role, Peranbu also stars child artist Thangameenkal Sadhana, Anjali and Anjali Ameer in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film, which is produced by PL Thenappan under his production banner Shree Raajalakshmi Films.

In a brief speech, Mammootty, who essays the role of a cab driver in the movie, said, "It's a good team, and everyone has invested an enormous amount of hard work. People who have already watched have said kind words about the film. I hope the word-of-mouth will make the audience celebrate this movie."

Also read: Director Mysskin makes rape joke to praise Mammootty's Peranbu performance, gets slammed on Twitter

During his interaction with fans at the audio launch, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja answered some of their questions. "There is not a single day I felt about not being recognized with an award. All I care is the unconditional love the audiences shower on my work. If the audience feels that my song sounds special, that's enough for me," said Yuvan.

Talking about his consecutive collaborations with Ram, Yuvan said, "Throughout the composing, we could feel late. Muthukumar's absence. As Ram always says, his lyrics will live with us forever. No one can replace him in our songs. I'm delighted that Mammootty sir accepted this role considering the star value he has. We wanted Peranbu tracks to be unique from our other works, so we used different combinations of instruments."

Anjali, who plays a pivotal role in the movie, said, "Ram sir has never failed me with my roles; he has always given me beautiful characters right from Kattradhu Thamizh. He is the only reason for my decade-long career in this industry, and I always trust him. On-screen, the film has an impact that I had never imagined while working on the sets. It was a proud moment to share the screen space with Mammootty sir. Theni Eswar sir has not used any lighting for the film; it was shot entirely with natural lights."

Showering lavish praise on his Savarakaththi co-star, filmmaker Mysskin said, "Ram has elevated his passion for filmmaking to the next level. I see Peranbu as an epic. Just like Quran, Geeta, and Bible, this film should also be kept in every home and passed on to generations after generations. Earlier when my assistants ask me a go-to movie for learning cinema, I would refer them to Seven Samurai, but from now on, I would suggest Peranbu."

Andrea Jeremiah, who played the lead heroine in Ram's previous outing Taramani, said, "Peranbu is a celebration of love and humanity. After you leave behind all the judgments, what's left is just love and nothing else. Peranbu is one of the most beautiful Tamil films I have seen. Out beyond the ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing, there's a field; I will meet you there — it's a quote from Rumi, and this film will stand testament to it."

Actor Siddharth put forth his humble plea to directors Ram, Ameer, Samuthrakani, and Mysskin. "Please continue your excellent work in the direction field and leave the acting to us. When you turn into amazing actors, where will the actors find our opportunities to work with people like you? Yuvan's background score is a huge highlight for this film. Theni Eswar's cinematography is visual poetry, and it will take him to great heights."

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 12:31 PM