Peranbu teaser: Mammooty stars in this moving film about a father and his disabled daughter

Peranbu's first teaser is now out and the upcoming bilingual film already seems like a masterpiece with Mammootty pioneering its touching story.

Mammootty plays the father of a disabled girl as he tries to understand the challenges she faces in society. Mammootty is seen trying to walk like his spastic daughter and imitate her body language and mannerisms.

We are then showcased a very pained and worried Mammootty as the reality of his paapa's state dawns on him. With this scene accompanied by Mammootty's emotional monologue talking about brutality of comparisons, the viewers are introduced to the concept of 'Peranbu' and definitely left wanting to watch the journey of a parent and his daughter coping with disabilities. While that is what we assume from the so far shot sequence amidst misty mountains, buzz is that Mammootty has delivered a masterclass performance with this all-too-human story. DOP Theni Eshwar's beautiful visuals seem to form an integral part of the promising watch that this one hints to be.

And like trends suggest and praises coming in from industry cults like PC Sreeram, the Malayalam superstar's stellar presence is already there for us to see and anticipate.

Directed by Ram, the film was premiered at the Shangai International Film Festival and the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The teaser begins with a heavily appreciative note by German Critic, Olaf Muller about director Ram's genius.

The film also stars Anjali, Sadhana, Samuthirakani and Anjali Ameer among other lead roles. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Peranbu is all set to release in Malayalam and Tamil later this year.

Watch the teaser below:

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 18:38 PM