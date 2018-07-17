You are here:

Director Mysskin makes rape joke to praise Mammootty's Peranbu performance, gets slammed on Twitter

FP Staff

Jul,17 2018 15:36:10 IST

Tamil filmmaker Mysskin has been slammed online for making an insensitive rape joke at the audio launch of Peranbu in Chennai on Sunday (15 July). The film director, according to The News Minute, said that Mammootty’s performance in the upcoming Peranbu was so good that he would have "raped" the actor if Mysskin had been a woman.

"You can keep watching Mammootty sir throughout this film. If he had been younger and he had been a woman, I might have fallen in love with him. Had I been a girl, I’d have raped him actually. Such fabulous acting." His comments were met with laughter and applause by sections of the audience. The function was attended by several prominent personalities like Siddharth, Andrea Jeremiah, Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja, KS Ravikumar, Vetrimaran, Bala, Karu Pazhaniappan, Aadhik Ravichandran, AL Vijay and Aram Gopi Nainaar, according to a report by Bollywoodlife.com.

Director Mysskin/image from Twitter.

Director Mysskin/image from Twitter.

Mysskin concluded his speech saying, "You have to create a controversy somehow to make this film a big hit and with that, my job here is done." Peranbu is a story about the relationship between a father (Mammootty) and his daughter (Sadhana), who suffers from a physical disability.

Director Vijay, who was also present at the event, told The New Indian Express that the comments should not be taken out of context. "I think we should take Mysskin’s comments only within the context of him trying to appreciate the actor," he said. "I don’t think we should create controversies out of this."

But, on Twitter, Mysskin’s comments were slammed.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 15:36 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Mammootty #Mysskin #Peranbu #Southside

also see

Peranbu teaser: Mammooty stars in this moving film about a father and his disabled daughter

Peranbu teaser: Mammooty stars in this moving film about a father and his disabled daughter

Yatra teaser: Mammootty returns to Tollywood after nearly two decades with YS Rajasekhara Reddy biopic

Yatra teaser: Mammootty returns to Tollywood after nearly two decades with YS Rajasekhara Reddy biopic

Bigg Boss Tamil 2: NSK Ramya's leadership revoked; Yaashika, Nithya, Ponnambalam, Balaji face elimination

Bigg Boss Tamil 2: NSK Ramya's leadership revoked; Yaashika, Nithya, Ponnambalam, Balaji face elimination