Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu to release in Tamil on 25 May; will clash with GV Prakash Kumar’s Sema

The 2018 Mahesh Babu film Bharat Ane Nenu has emerged as one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Having crossed Rs 200 crore-mark already, the film has given a much-needed push to Mahesh Babu's career.

Read: Rangasthalam, Bharat Ane Nenu, Naa Peru Surya and Mahanati: Telugu filmdom strikes gold at box-office this summer

After its glorious run across theatres — both in India and globally — the makers have now decided to enter the Tamil market with the dubbed version of the film. The Tamil version is titled Bharat Enum Naan and is slated to release on 25 May, reports The Times of India.

Directed by Siva Koratala, Bharat Ane Nenu has struck a chord with both the audience as well as the critics; Mahesh Babu's performance as the chief minister has also been lauded far and wide.

The film was initially supposed to be made in Tamil separately. There were speculations that Vijay would play the lead role. However, things didn't materialise as planned and the makers decided to do away with a separate Tamil film.

Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu. Other prominent actors in the film include Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Devaraj, Rao Ramesh and Sithara. The film released on 20 April.

Updated Date: May 17, 2018 12:00 PM