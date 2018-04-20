Bharat Ane Nenu movie review: Mahesh Babu, Koratala Siva deliver an intense political drama

4/5









You just can't take your eyes off of Mahesh Babu onscreen in Bharat Ane Nenu.

The magic of the film lies in how well Koratala Siva, writer and director, channelises Mahesh Babu's intensity and onscreen charisma to awaken your conscience about what it means to stand by promises people make.

Bharat Ane Nenu is an intense political drama which follows the journey of a youngster who is forced to become the CM of Andhra Pradesh and how he changes the whole system.

The initial segments of the film move on familiar lines with Bharat (Mahesh Babu) taking everyone by surprise with his ideas, a trope that was heavily used in Shankar's Mudhalvan, but full credit to Koratala Siva for steering the ship in a different direction after the first act.

The film gets better and better as it unfolds, and after a point, you begin to see why Koratala Siva takes up plenty of time to set up the atmosphere and characters in the story.

While the issues addressed in Bharat Ane Nenu are more relevant than ever, the film also relies a lot on Mahesh Babu's ability to break the fourth wall to address the viewers directly. It is not just the politicians, officers, government officials, and media that Bharat addresses in the film, every time he speaks, but also the target is our complacency and lackadaisical attitude when it comes to being accountable.

As entertaining the film might be, its appeal transcends the screen because at some point you know that everything that is being depicted in the film is true. That Koratala Siva does all this in the disguise of a political drama deserves a big applause.

Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the most intense films in Mahesh Babu's career and even in moments when he looks into the eyes of other characters, without saying much, there's an air of confidence around him.

There's a particular scene where Bharat addresses a press conference. It's no more than five minutes, but it is also the most explosive segment in the film. This truly is the point where Koratala Siva's dense writing meets its perfect match in Mahesh Babu's acting prowess.

Two big thumbs up for Bharat Ane Nenu. The film delivers more than what it promised to. Go watch it.

(This is a first impression of Bharat Ane Nenu. Stay tuned for a detailed review, coming up soon.)

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 13:06 PM