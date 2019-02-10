You are here:

Mahesh Anand, popular Bollywood actor, found dead at Mumbai home; no suicide note found, says police

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2019 12:48:34 IST

Actor Mahesh Anand, who portrayed negative roles in a number of Bollywood movies, was found dead in his Mumbai flat on 9 Feb. Police are trying to ascertain the cause of death as no suicide note was recovered. The body of the 57-year-old actor, was found in a decomposed state from his residence in Andheri West's Yari road, reports ANI.

Anand acted with leading actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, in major films like Shahenshah, Majboor,  Coolie No.1, Vijeta, Baaghi (2000) and Kurukshetra. After a long gap of over 18 years, he was recently seen in Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Rajaa with Govinda, that released in January this year.

Mahesh Anand along with Govinda. Source: Facebook

Anand reportedly had a drinking problem and was living alone as his wife lives in Moscow, said Mumbai Police, reports NDTV.  A popular actor in the late 1980s and 1990s, known for his tough physique, he was usually seen as the main henchman of the villains in several films, but was facing huge financial constraints for many years.

Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted his condolences on Twitter:

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 12:48:34 IST

