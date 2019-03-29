Janhvi Kapoor joins Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma's upcoming horror comedy Rooh-Afza

Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for Rooh Afza, Rajkummar Rao's next horror comedy after Stree. The film will reunite Rao with Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan. Varun Sharma (Fukrey, Dilwale) will also feature in a pivotal role. The makers made an official announcement via the production banner's official social media account on 29 March.

Hardik Mehta will direct from a script by Gautam Mehra and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who will also serve as producer.

It was previously reported that set in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Rooh-Afza will narrate the story of a few town dwellers and their encounters with a witch or chudail. Like Stree, the upcoming feature is also based on a folk tale, according to which every time a wedding happens in the town, the women come together to keep the groom awake through the night, so that the chudail is unable to put him to sleep with a lullaby. It is believed that if the groom sleeps off, then the newly-married couple would have to bear the wrath of the chudail all their life.

Janhvi, who made her acting debut with Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Sairat, will also be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama Takht and a biopic based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Rooh Afza will go on floors in June 2019 and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 20 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 09:31:34 IST