Loveratri trailer to be launched in July end, after Salman Khan's return from DaBangg Tour Reloaded

FP Staff

Jul,04 2018 15:28:18 IST

Salman Khan's upcoming production Loveratriwhich will mark the debut of Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma along with Warina Hussain, released its first teaser on 14 June, with Khan as its narrator. The makers, however, have come up with a new strategy for the trailer launch, doing away with the traditional practice of unveiling a trailer a month ahead of the film release.

A still from Loveratri. Image via Facebook

According to a DNA report, the producers will be keeping a two-month promotional period between the trailer and the theatrical release of the film. A source close to the project revealed that the trailer would be launched around the end of July.

Accompanying the newcomers Aayush and Warina will be Salman Khan during the media interactions.

Khan is currently in the US for his show Da-Bangg the Tour Reloaded and will be returning to India around 12 July. Following this, he will be commencing work on Bharat. He is expected to travel abroad during the first week of August. Hence, the trailer launch event will be organised before August, adds the DNA report.

The musical love story is slated to release on 5 October; Loveratri also Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan are also reported to make cameo appearances in the film.

