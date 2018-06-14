Loveratri teaser: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain-starrer looks like a colorful tale with all things Bollywood

The teaser of Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and model Warina Hussain's debut film Loveratri was released online on Wednesday. Khan himself announced the release of the teaser on Twitter.

Sharma also shared his excitement before the release of his big debut.

Yeh film hamesha hamare dil ke karib rahegi. Umeed karta hoon ki aapko pasand aaye #LoveratriTeaser! Overwhelmed & humbled to present to you a glimpse of #Loveratri - https://t.co/oTEGLY93fN@BeingSalmanKhan @Warina_Hussain @abhiraj21288 @SKFilmsOfficial — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) June 14, 2018

The film is a love story based in Gujarat that unfolds during the festival of Navratri. The teaser opens with Khan's voice saying, "Pyaar kiya nahi jaata, bas ho jata hai" as Sharma and Hussain showcase their dancing skills. The rest of the teaser also shows them dancing together across different locations.

Loveratri had been in the news for all the wrong reasons as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had alleged that the film's name distorted the meaning of Navratri.

The film also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor. Directed by deburant Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman Khan Films, it will release on 5 October. The teaser of the film will be attached to Race 3 which is all set to hit the theatres on 15 June.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 16:18 PM