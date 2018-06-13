Race 3 records high demand for advance bookings, distributors call response 'extraordinary'

After acquiring highest ever satellite rights for a Bollywood film, Salman Khan's Race 3 is all geared up for release this Friday (15 June), and as expected, the film is a hit even before its release.

Race 3, with its ensemble cast, has received a huge amount of buzz ever since its announcement. Now, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the movie has witnessed an all-time high demand for advance bookings. Advance bookings of most movies open on Wednesday but with Race 3, the ticket counters opened on Sunday itself.

According to the report in Mumbai Mirror, distributors have said that the response to Race 3 reflects the frenzy around any Salman Khan release. Despite the delay in Ramazan, collections have been exceptionally high. On Day 3 of the advance bookings, two major theaters in Delhi have recorded advance collections of more than Rs 20 lakhs, states the Mumbai Mirror report.

Quoting a distributor, the report states, "Places like Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jabalpur and Korba have recorded excellent advance bookings while Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are pretty strong. When the film opens on Friday, it is sure to be a super hit, there are no second thoughts about it".

Another distributor, Amit Awasthi, informs Mumbai Mirror that the response for Race 3 is extraordinary. He says that early reports from major theaters — including Delite Cinema and Sheila Cinema in Delhi — suggests a trend better than Salman’s last release Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is in great demand, in Uttar Pradesh as well, with every theater keen on running the film in multiple screens.

Co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. It has been directed by Remo D’souza and is slated to release on 15 June.

