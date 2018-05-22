Loveratri: VHP says film distorts meaning of Navratri, won't allow screening

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on 22 May it will not allow screening of Salman Khan Films' upcoming movie Loveratri as its name distorts the meaning of a Hindu festival.

"We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said, "The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning."

Navratri is a nine-night festival for worship of nine avatars of Goddess Durga. The festival is marked with revelry across various parts of the country and is particularly famous in Gujarat.

Loveratri, which is said to have a backdrop of Gujarat, is slated to be released on 5 October this year, around the same time when Navaratri would be celebrated.

A number of movies in the past have faced opposition from VHP and other organisations over one or the other issue and some of them had to go for a new name, besides other changes. Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati had to change its name to Padmaavat.

Superstar Salman Khan is launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in his home production Loveratri.

The movie is being helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, who has served as assistant director on films such as Salman's Sultan and Shah Rukh Khan's Fan. The film will have another debutant Warina opposite Aayush, who is is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan.

