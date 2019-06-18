Lorde says her third album is 'in the oven' on two-year anniversary of Melodrama

Singer Lorde has revealed she is currently busy creating music for her third album.

The 22-year-old singer, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, made the announcement on Instagram celebrating the two-year anniversary of her acclaimed 2017 LP Melodrama.

"I was such a baby making that work, lots of emotions and learning so much all the time. Feels like I've grown a lot since then, I've been to Antarctica, I have a dog now and a cat and I can bake bread and cook dinner and keep plants alive etc.

"It's a good life you've given me. Thank you thank you. Third one in the oven," Lorde wrote.

Lorde is coming pic.twitter.com/J1gc7cfB19 — LORDE IS COMING (@L3Updates) June 16, 2019

The singer also thanked her fans for their constant support and love.

"Melodrama came out two years ago... Want to say thankyou for how you took that record and made it your own. Swells my da*n heart thinking about your love for it and your willingness to go there with me and to dance the way that we did together.

"The day it came out I did a jigsaw puzzle all day in my hotel room in NY. I felt so emptied, I didnt really know yet that you make a record and get filled up, and then releasing it empties you and slowly fills you up again," she added.

