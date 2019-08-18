Loki: Tom Hiddleston reveals Disney+ series will be six-hours long, teases 'more formidable opponents'

The standalone Loki series is perhaps one of the most anticipated shows in Marvel's Phase 4 slate. Disney had confirmed during this year's San Diego Comic-Con that the series will pick up right from when Loki stole the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise his role as the God of Mischief, has hinted that the limited series will consist of six episodes.

(Read — Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Loki and 'branched reality')

Hiddleston was first cast as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thor (2011), after which he went on to play the part in several of the MCU movies, such as The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and finally in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Speaking about portraying the role in the forthcoming series, Hiddleston said in an interview with MTV News that he would be essaying Loki for another "six hours."

He also said that playing a character for nearly a decade meant that it would need to be reinvented over and over again, by presenting him against a roster of "formidable opponents."

“I feel like I know him, I’ve been playing him for 10 years now, and that’s crazy to me. By the time it’s out, I’ll be 40. When I was cast I was 29, which is a great chunk of my life…but the point is, there’s a sense of ‘I know this character now, I feel the audience knows him.’ Playing him, and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways is the most exciting aspect of it. You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known,” he was quoted as saying in the interview by Collider.

The logo for the Loki series was also unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con. The show will be airing on Disney + from Spring 2021.

Watch the entire interview here

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 10:06:29 IST