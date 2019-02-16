Marvel’s Loki series for Disney+ ropes in Rick and Morty writer Michael Waldron as showrunner

Marvel Studios is understandably keeping details of the future of many of its superheroes under wraps until Avengers: Endgame. However, the studio is beginning its work on projects which are standalone ventures. The Loki limited series, scheduled to debut on Disney+, has roped in Michael Waldron as showrunner, reports Deadline. Waldron has previously worked on projects like Good Game, HarmonQuest, and most importantly, Rick and Morty.

Not only will he pen the script for the pilot but he will also serve as show creator and executive producer. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the God of Mischief in Loki. The narrative of Loki involves the unexpected appearances of Loki throughout history and how his travels through time and alternate dimensions alter the course of events. This essentially points towards the fact that the series maybe set in the past, almost like a prequel of sorts, rather than picking up from Avengers: Infinity War where Loki dies at the hands of Thanos.

Loki will be developed by Marvel Studios and not Marvel Television. The difference between the two set-ups is the fact that Marvel Studios backs all the MCU films while Marvel TV is in charge of all the Netflix shows and other series like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Runaways. This will probably entail Loki having bigger names associated with it with a generous budget as well.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 13:45:21 IST