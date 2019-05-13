Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo on Loki and 'branched reality'

The final story, for now, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame, achieved a completely astounding feat. It surprised audiences with its new rules of time travel, a much-loved and often used concept in the science fiction genre.

In one instance, Tom Hiddleston's character Loki changes the past by stealing the Time Stone, which meant he would create his own timeline. By escaping, instead of being escorted to custody in Asgard, as portrayed in the 2012 The Avengers’ parallel scene, he was creating his own timeline from the point the stones left. In an interview with Business Insider, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo refer this phenomenon as a ‘branched reality’.

Since they are dealing with multiverses, they have many versions of realities.

This also sheds light on the timeline of Captain America; the only way to correct the timeline for him was if he found Loki. Thus, he followed, creating an alternate timelines for himself too.

On being asked if at the end, when Captain brings the stones back in time, does he correct all the timelines that got screwed up, the director told the publication, “It gets very complicated," he continued, "but it would be impossible for (Cap) to rectify the timeline unless he found Loki. The minute that Loki does something as dramatic as take the Space Stone, he creates a branched reality."

The pressing question now is, how Captain America of this new timeline reappeared in the first timeline, which the directors say is a story for another day. But, it’s clear that the events of Endgame has changed the future for whatever will follow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

