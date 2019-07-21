Marvel reveals release dates, logos for Disney+ shows Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision, What If...? at SDCC 2019

After announcing a series of upcoming films for the fourth phase of its cinematic universe, Marvel revealed plans on its Disney + shows as well. Disney's upcoming streaming service won't try to compete directly with Netflix and Amazon, but will focus instead on quality — namely original programs from Disney's Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel brands.

The details from Disney CEO Bob Iger were revealed in August last year as Disney reported a growth in earnings for the latest quarter, though results missed expectations.

Here are the upcoming Marvel shows:

Loki

Marvel has shared several images from Disney's investor meeting, that took place in April. One of the pictures unveiled the first look of Loki's standalone series on Disney+. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief in the show. Loki is scheduled for a Spring 2021 premiere, as announced at the San Diego Comic Con on Saturday.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner will reprise his role in an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. The show will premiere on the streaming platform from Fall 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/qPH8M2TQSj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

What If...?

What If...?, Marvel Cinematic Universe's maiden venture into the animated series genre, will see Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. It streams on Disney+ from the Summer 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/el6etc3xZH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

WandaVision

WandaVision, Marvel's original series featuring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris is set to stream from Spring 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney + will also feature an original series on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featuring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. It will premiere on the platform from Fall 2020.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 11:53:57 IST