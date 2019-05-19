Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence quits Akshay Kumar film: 'Feel disrespected and disappointed'

A day after Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look of Laxmmi Bomb, director Raghava Lawrence has announced that he is stepping down from the project. The choreographer-turned-director had helmed the original Tamil version, the third instalment of super-hit horror comedy franchise, Kanchana.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Lawrence said that there are multiple reasons behind his decision to exit Kanchana 3's Hindi remake. However, he stated that the first poster was released without his knowledge of the same. He later received the news from a third party source.

He added that he feels "disrespected and disappointed" by the episode.

Here is Lawrence's statement as shared on Twitter

Dear Friends and Fans..!I

In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar

@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

Apart from Kumar, the film also stars Kiara Advani and will reportedly feature Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal part.

The original Kanchana is a horror comedy featuring Lawrence, Sarath Kumar and Raai Laxmi in lead roles. The film revolved around a couple of vengeful ghosts who haunt an innocent man to get justice for their murders.

Produced by A Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios,in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House, Laxmmi Bomb is slated to release on 5 June, 2020.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 09:49:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.