Lata Mangeshkar reacts to internet sensation Ranu Mondal: Imitation not durable companion of success

Ranu Mondal became an overnight sensation after a video featuring her went viral on social media. She sang Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma', which garnered millions of views within a day of it being posted. Mangeshkar has now opened up on Mondal, saying that while she feels fortunate that her work has benefited someone's life, she feels "imitation" can only ensure "short-term success."

"Agar mere naam aur kaam se kissiko bhala hota hai toh main apne-aap ko khush-kismat samajhti hoon (If anyone gets benefited from my name and work then I feel fortunate). But I also feel imitation is not a reliable and durable companion for success. By singing my songs or Kishoreda’s (Kumar), or (Mohd) Rafi Saab’s, or Mukesh Bhaiyya or Asha’s (Bhosle) numbers, aspiring singers can get short-term attention. But it won’t last,” she tells Indo-Asian News Service.

She adds she is concerned about the future of young talent on Indian music reality shows. She adds while many young artists have sung her songs, not many are remembered after their "first flush of success." Citing sister Asha Bhonsle's example, she asserts that one can only become truly successful if they bank on their own originality and individuality.

After West Bengal's Ranaghat resident Ranu Mondal shot to fame, she also subsequently made an appearance on singing reality show Superstar Singer. She has already made her debut as a Bollywood playback singer under composer-director Himesh Reshammiya, and recorded a song for his upcoming movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

Recently, Mondal collaborated with Reshammiya yet again on the remake of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri', which is from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer suspense thriller 36 China Town.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 11:53:15 IST