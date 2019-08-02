Watch: West Bengal woman's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, Ek Pyar Ka Nagma, goes viral

Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma' got a new lease of life when a woman in West Bengal covered the popular number. Her rendition of the track has now taken the internet by storm.

The two-minute-long video has been captured at Ranaghat station in West Bengal. The woman is seen crooning the hit song from 1972 film Shor on the busy station.

Since the video was posted on Facebook on the page 'BarpetaTown The place of peace' on 28 July, it has already garnered 2.7 million views. It has also been shared over 48,000 times and has been liked by as many as 49000 viewers.

Check out the video here

Krishaan Das Zubu, the owner of the Facebook page where the song was posted, said in a statement to NDTV that the clip was shot at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal and filmed and sent to him by Tapan Daa, a Ranaghat resident.

On 31 July, the page also posted another video of the woman singing yet another Lata Mangeshkar classic, 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

Watch the video here

Netizens have widely appreciated the woman's singing. One user wrote, "So much pain in her eyes, I guess the soulful voice says about her life, God bless her give her life back. Prayers."

Another user wrote that she hopes the woman gets her "due recognition."

"What a melodious voice, it's a pity this beautiful woman, wasn't discovered earlier in her younger days. But it's never too late. God Bless her and I hope she gets the help to give her a platform she deserves," another comment read.

Facebook users also opined that her voice is "extremely expressive."

Here are some of the comments posted under the video.



