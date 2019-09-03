Ranu Mondal collaborates with Himesh Reshammiya on another track, croons 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation
The online sensation Ranu Mondal, who rose to popularity with her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic track 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai', seems to have a lot on her plate. She has collaborated with music composer Himesh Reshammiya yet again on a remake of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri', which is from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film 36 China Town.
The news was shared by Himesh on social media on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Check out the post by Himesh Reshammiya
View this post on Instagram
Production of the song is in progress , this is just a scratch / thank you dear people of the globe for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji s face , her versitality and confidence is growing with each song , The recreation of Aashiqui Mein Teri from happy hardy and heer is a proof , lots of love , wishing all of you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi #HappyGaneshChaturthi #Aashiquimeinteri2.0 #HimeshReshammiya #RanuMondal #Trending #HappyHardyAndHeer #Instadaily #InstaLike
The video has got over 215,661 views so far. Reshammiya collaborated with Ranu on another song as well. Check out a glimpse of the song
View this post on Instagram
After the epic blockbuster track teri meri kahani , Recorded another track Aadat from happy hardy and heer in the divine voice of Ranu mandol , here’s the glimpse of the song , the alaap and voice over is the theme of happy hardy and heer , thanks for all your love and support A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on
The divine intervention - Thanks for the unadulterated love that you have given to Ranu ji, Teri Meri Kahani and Happy Hardy And Heer & Super Star Singer 🙏 #happyhardyandheer #superstarsinger #talent #singer #instadaily #instalike #trending
Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 13:38:55 IST