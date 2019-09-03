You are here:

Ranu Mondal collaborates with Himesh Reshammiya on another track, croons 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation

FP Staff

Sep 03, 2019 13:38:55 IST

The online sensation Ranu Mondal, who rose to popularity with her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's iconic track 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai', seems to have a lot on her plate. She has collaborated with music composer Himesh Reshammiya yet again on a remake of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri', which is from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer film 36 China Town.

The news was shared by Himesh on social media on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check out the post by Himesh Reshammiya

The video has got over 215,661 views so far. Reshammiya collaborated with Ranu on another song as well. Check out a glimpse of the song

View this post on Instagram

The divine intervention - Thanks for the unadulterated love that you have given to Ranu ji, Teri Meri Kahani and Happy Hardy And Heer & Super Star Singer 🙏 #happyhardyandheer #superstarsinger #talent #singer #instadaily #instalike #trending

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 13:38:55 IST

