Himesh Reshammiya ropes in West Bengal woman, who sang Lata Mangeshkar's song, for his track 'Teri Meri Kahaani'

Ranu Mondal, the woman from West Bengal who became an overnight sensation after her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's classic song, 'Ek Pyar Ka Nagma' went viral on social media, has nabbed a playback singing gig from composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya.

Reshammiya has offered Mondal to sing in his forthcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer. Confirming the news, Reshammiya says in a statement obtained by News18, "Today, I met Ranu ji, and I feel that she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerising, and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a god's gift, which needs to be shared with the world, and by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer, I think I will help her voice reach everyone."

He adds that he was once advised by ace producer-screenwriter Salim Khan that if he comes across a talented person, he should not let them go. Khan also told him, Reshammiya says, to aid gifted people "to grow their talent."

The song is titled 'Teri Meri Kahaani,' and Ranu recently recorded the track for Reshammiya's movie.

While it was earlier reported that Mondal has also been receiving requests to participate in a reality TV show in Mumbai, News18 states that she will make an appearance on the singing reality show Superstar Singer, where Reshammiya serves as a judge, alongside Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali.

The woman also recently got a makeover, the entire process of which was shared by Facebook page BarpetaTown The place of peace, which incidentally also shared her first music video that went viral on the internet.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 09:44:28 IST