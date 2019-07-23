Happy Hardy and Heer: Himesh Reshammiya releases first track Heeriye from upcoming film on his 46th birthday

Himesh Reshammiya, who is known to be the super hit machine of India with 700 blockbuster songs to his credit released first song 'Heeriye' from his upcoming movie

Happy Hardy and Heer on the occasion of his birthday.

The romantic track 'Heeriye' is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and is the perfect gift to all the music lovers across the world.

Speaking about his upcoming project, Himesh said in a statement, "I’m very happy with the response the musical teaser of Happy Hardy and Heer and the response to my TV show which has rated so well. We will be focusing on releasing the songs of the film before the trailer is launched officially next month, so that the music of the film is a hit before the release of the film which is very rare these days. Each song from the movie is a beautiful melody for all music lovers universally and Happy Hardy and Heer is a film I’m very proud of. The look , music and the performances of each character have come out to be amazing, along with the fine work by the director Raka. I am thankful to my producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand for always being so supportive and having full faith in this project."

On his collaboration with Arijit, Himesh told Indo-Asian News Service, "Having worked with Arijit in the past, I was very keen on waiting for the right opportunity to work with him again. While composing 'Heeriye' I had a vivid picture in my mind of how the song would sound in his voice. He is a powerhouse of talent and has done complete justice to the song."

Watch the song here



