Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, other Bollywood celebs meet Narendra Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

FP Staff

Oct 20, 2019 09:38:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, and released a cultural video with the theme 'Change Within' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

To celebrate 150 years of Gandhi, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani brought eight leading actors together for the special tribute, which was launched by the PM at his official residence.

Here is the tweet

The 100-second video is based on Gandhi's life, teachings and values and features Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal. The PM tweeted pictures with the fraternity, saying the "interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons was fruitful". Here are the photos

Among those present at the meeting were Sonam, Kangana, Hirani, filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Anurag Basu, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada. After the interaction with the prime minister, the celebrities shared their experiences from the meeting on social media.

"I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world. The film industry can get self-obsessed and it is important we create work that sends out messages. It should not always be about business but in an engaging and entertaining manner, everyone should be involved," Shah Rukh told Press Trust of India.

Aamir said, "It was a really wonderful interaction we had with the Prime Minister today. He was very inspiring, very warm and very deep in what he had to say.

Kangana, in a video, was of the view, "This is the first government and probably the first Prime Minister, who is so inclusive of the art and artists."

Here are some more videos of the actors talking about the interaction

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 09:38:24 IST

