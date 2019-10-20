You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, other Bollywood celebs meet Narendra Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, and released a cultural video with the theme 'Change Within' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

To celebrate 150 years of Gandhi, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani brought eight leading actors together for the special tribute, which was launched by the PM at his official residence.

The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi!#ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji’s message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu. pic.twitter.com/cS0RRekqTd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

The 100-second video is based on Gandhi's life, teachings and values and features Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal. The PM tweeted pictures with the fraternity, saying the "interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons was fruitful". Here are the photos

Spreading the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi through cinema, ensuring more youngsters are well-acquainted with the ideals of Gandhi Ji. Today’s interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons was fruitful. We exchanged thoughts on a wide range of subjects. pic.twitter.com/2xKTEZrVAJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

Our film and entertainment industry is diverse and vibrant. Its impact internationally is also immense. Our films, music and dance have become very good ways of connecting people as well as societies. Here are more pictures from the interaction today. pic.twitter.com/711sKni29l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2019

Among those present at the meeting were Sonam, Kangana, Hirani, filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Anurag Basu, Nitesh Tiwari and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada. After the interaction with the prime minister, the celebrities shared their experiences from the meeting on social media.

"I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world. The film industry can get self-obsessed and it is important we create work that sends out messages. It should not always be about business but in an engaging and entertaining manner, everyone should be involved," Shah Rukh told Press Trust of India.

Aamir said, "It was a really wonderful interaction we had with the Prime Minister today. He was very inspiring, very warm and very deep in what he had to say.

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

Delhi: Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other members of film fraternity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an interaction on ‘ways to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.’ pic.twitter.com/SuRHZsKJkR — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

Kangana, in a video, was of the view, "This is the first government and probably the first Prime Minister, who is so inclusive of the art and artists."

Overbrimming with joy, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut praises PM @narendramodi for being the 1st PM to recognise the soft power of entertainment industry. PM Modi interacted with industry leaders at an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. #GandhiAt150 pic.twitter.com/6gHd4LtP4O — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) October 19, 2019

It was a wonderful interaction, says @aamir_khan. A great way to involve everyone, says @iamsrk. Two top film personalities talk about the meeting with PM @narendramodi. Watch this one... pic.twitter.com/hzhJsKDqsG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

PM @narendramodi understands the power of our industry, says @ektaravikapoor after interacting with the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/IrD6BYmP6H — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The Prime Minister was approachable and supportive of our efforts, says @Asli_Jacqueline. Listen to what she has to say... pic.twitter.com/vKmNI1hGDs — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

Shri @BoneyKapoor feels that this Government has been sympathetic to issues of the film industry and has always tried to address issues raised by the industry. pic.twitter.com/l387NAj0tF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The mood is upbeat. Let’s look beyond the box office and think of a larger purpose, says @basuanurag after meeting PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/UOJ39Ek09w — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The session was good and informal, says director Imtiaz Ali. He also highlights how this effort will add strength to popularising Gandhian thoughts. pic.twitter.com/B39UfOu0LE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2019 09:38:24 IST