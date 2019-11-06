Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan unveils motion poster of his Forrest Gump Hindi remake

A motion poster of Aamir Khan's much-awaited outing, Laal Singh Chaddha, was released on Wednesday. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, the movie is a Hindi adaption of Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump.

Aamir will co-produce the Hindi adaptation along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan.

Check out the motion poster here

Kya pata hum mein hai kahani,

ya hai kahaani mein hum... pic.twitter.com/mDMA21J51z — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 6, 2019

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, released in 1994, and went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Hanks. The film, based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, follows Forrest Gump, a dimwitted man from Alabama, who witnesses and unwittingly influences several historical events in the 20th century US.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aamir revealed he does not have any problems with remakes despite there being criticism about Bollywood losing its originality. "I believe that whenever a script excites me, I want to do it. I have done remakes in the past too. It Happened One Night was remade into Dil Hai KI Maanta Nahi, and Tamil film Ghajini was remade as Ghajini in Hindi. However, most of my films are original scripts. As a creative person, I feel it gives you an opportunity to reinterpret the same material,” he said.

On adapting the film, Aamir had said in a statement, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir said. The actor also revealed he would sport a turban "for some part of the film".

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 12:49:27 IST